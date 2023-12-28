Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. 231,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 706,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
