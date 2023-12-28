Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.59

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $4.91. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 239,190 shares changing hands.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
