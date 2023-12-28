Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.59

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $4.91. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 239,190 shares changing hands.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Creative Planning raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 167,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 127,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 112,486 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.