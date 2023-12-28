Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 92.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ WASH opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $571.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Washington Trust Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.