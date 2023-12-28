Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $735,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.74 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

