Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.7% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $357.83 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $359.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.93 and a 200-day moving average of $309.66. The firm has a market cap of $919.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 687,418 shares of company stock worth $230,004,282. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

