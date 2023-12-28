Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 247 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 10,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,418 shares of company stock worth $230,004,282 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $357.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $359.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.66. The firm has a market cap of $919.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

