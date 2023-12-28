Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) & Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Head to Head Analysis

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vicor and Fabrinet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fabrinet 0 2 6 0 2.75

Vicor presently has a consensus price target of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.00%. Fabrinet has a consensus price target of $143.11, indicating a potential downside of 27.75%. Given Vicor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vicor is more favorable than Fabrinet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor 12.68% 10.73% 9.52% Fabrinet 9.28% 17.54% 12.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicor and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vicor and Fabrinet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor $399.08 million 5.14 $25.45 million $1.18 39.09 Fabrinet $2.65 billion 2.72 $247.91 million $6.74 29.39

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Vicor. Fabrinet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Vicor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Fabrinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Vicor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fabrinet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vicor has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fabrinet has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Vicor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories. It also provides custom power systems solutions. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in the aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, industrial automation and equipment, instrumentation, test equipment, solid state lighting, telecommunications and networking infrastructure, and vehicles and transportation markets. Vicor Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. Its products include switching products, including reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths, speeds, and over various distances. The company's products also comprise tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. In addition, it provides solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. Further, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, laser components, and substrates; and other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

