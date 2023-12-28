Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 28,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 56,518 shares.The stock last traded at $88.77 and had previously closed at $88.50.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 567,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after buying an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 369,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after buying an additional 43,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after buying an additional 175,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 129,130 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.