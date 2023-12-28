Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 46,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 112,272 shares.The stock last traded at $99.47 and had previously closed at $99.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

