Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2617 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.