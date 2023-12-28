Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Raised by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $75.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.38.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

