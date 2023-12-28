Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Reduced by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 79,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $312.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.76 and a 200-day moving average of $285.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

