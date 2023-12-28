Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

