Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $92.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

