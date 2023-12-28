Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vale by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

