Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $77.40 on Thursday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.73.

View Our Latest Report on Twilio

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,014,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,279 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $76,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.