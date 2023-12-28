Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,279. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Twilio by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

