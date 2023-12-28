Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 218,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 404,838 shares.The stock last traded at $2.23 and had previously closed at $2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Tuya Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 69,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tuya by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tuya by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after buying an additional 240,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tuya by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

