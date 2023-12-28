Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.71.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $188.64 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Travelers Companies by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

