TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $997.71.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,007.99 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $618.82 and a 12-month high of $1,015.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $940.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $893.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total value of $19,775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,758,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

