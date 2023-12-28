TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) versus Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Financial Comparison

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) and Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alzamend Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00

TransCode Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,493.41%. Alzamend Neuro has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,400.00%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Alzamend Neuro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

40.4% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Alzamend Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Alzamend Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alzamend Neuro has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.57 million ($19.37) -0.01 Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A -$14.88 million ($1.51) -0.60

Alzamend Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCode Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCode Therapeutics N/A -821.85% -267.58% Alzamend Neuro N/A -612.26% -207.52%

Summary

Alzamend Neuro beats TransCode Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

