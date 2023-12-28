Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) versus Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Head-To-Head Review

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alphawave IP Group and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphawave IP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Alphawave IP Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphawave IP Group N/A N/A N/A Tower Semiconductor 37.17% 10.85% 8.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphawave IP Group and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alphawave IP Group and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphawave IP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tower Semiconductor $1.68 billion 1.98 $264.57 million $4.92 6.17

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Alphawave IP Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Alphawave IP Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Alphawave IP Group plc was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The Company also provides design enablement platform for quick and accurate design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

