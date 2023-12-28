Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Up 5.9%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.70. 9,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 208,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of research firms have commented on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.48 million, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.81 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Torrid in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

