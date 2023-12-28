Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TTNP stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

