The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.25

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and traded as high as $12.00. The Weir Group shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 611 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.68) to GBX 2,165 ($27.51) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.50) to GBX 2,475 ($31.45) in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

The Weir Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The Weir Group Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

