The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Lowered by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

