The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CFO Sells $273,105.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $183.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after buying an additional 222,960 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 52.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

