The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $85.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

