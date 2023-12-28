The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 210,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 478,657 shares.The stock last traded at $5.09 and had previously closed at $5.13.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,194,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 60,469 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 459,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

