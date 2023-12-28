The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 210,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 478,657 shares.The stock last traded at $5.09 and had previously closed at $5.13.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
