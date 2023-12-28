The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Michael J. Anderson Sells 6,000 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $345,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,249,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andersons Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $58.84.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Andersons by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1,222.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANDE

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.