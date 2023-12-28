Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lessened by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $261.44 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.22 and a 200-day moving average of $248.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

