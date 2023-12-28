TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,123,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 5,691,388 shares.The stock last traded at $2.16 and had previously closed at $2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WULF shares. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

