Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.07

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2023

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $9.23. Teijin shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 807 shares trading hands.

Teijin Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Teijin had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

Teijin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.