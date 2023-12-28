Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.07

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $9.23. Teijin shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 807 shares trading hands.

Teijin Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Teijin had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

