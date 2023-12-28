Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) versus American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Critical Review

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Teck Resources and American Battery Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 1 6 0 2.86 American Battery Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teck Resources currently has a consensus target price of $41.77, indicating a potential downside of 2.18%. Given Teck Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than American Battery Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

59.2% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Teck Resources and American Battery Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $13.32 billion 1.64 $2.55 billion $3.14 13.60 American Battery Technology N/A N/A -$6.20 million N/A N/A

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and American Battery Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 15.78% 9.11% 4.68% American Battery Technology N/A -34.57% -28.89%

Summary

Teck Resources beats American Battery Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. It also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, the company explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.