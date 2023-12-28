Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK.B. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TECK.B

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

About Teck Resources

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$56.41 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$44.70 and a twelve month high of C$66.04. The company has a market cap of C$28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91.

(Get Free Report

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.