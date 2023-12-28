Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.88.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK.B. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TECK.B
Teck Resources Stock Up 1.1 %
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.