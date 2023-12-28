TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms have commented on TASK. Citigroup upped their price target on TaskUs from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in TaskUs by 947.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $225.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. On average, analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

