Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

