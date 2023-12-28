Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $38.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen acquired 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

