SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 6.5% Higher

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.75. 1,090,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,519,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPWR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised SunPower to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $863.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.83.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

