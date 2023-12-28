Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $36,944.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $36,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $36,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,019,670 shares of company stock valued at $64,288,508. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $867.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

