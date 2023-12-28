Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Head to Head Review

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Free Report) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit Industrial Income REIT and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Communities 0 3 6 0 2.67

Sun Communities has a consensus target price of $141.36, suggesting a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Sun Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Sun Communities 7.17% 2.81% 1.31%

Dividends

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities pays out 203.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Sun Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Sun Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50 Sun Communities $2.97 billion 5.64 $253.00 million $1.83 73.61

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Summit Industrial Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

