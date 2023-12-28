Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

STRM opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

