Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $376.56 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $376.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.72 and a 200-day moving average of $346.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.