StockNews.com Upgrades Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to Hold

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIEN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

CIEN stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $197,135.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,646,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $197,135.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,646,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $93,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

