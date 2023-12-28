StockNews.com Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $114.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 561.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,550 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

