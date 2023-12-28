StockNews.com Lowers Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Merus Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $28.57 on Monday. Merus has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,076 shares of company stock valued at $576,852. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Merus by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,320,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Merus by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 945,871 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 95.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 787,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 97.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 584,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

