StockNews.com Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXC. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Get Exelon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.41 on Monday. Exelon has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 117.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 105.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.