StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,503,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 82,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,982 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $876,000.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

