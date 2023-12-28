StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.11.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Retractable Technologies
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.