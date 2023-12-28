StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Up 4.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
