StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "sell" rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

Oragenics last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Stories

